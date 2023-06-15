Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,032,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 4,745,196 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 700.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,988,000 after acquiring an additional 773,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

