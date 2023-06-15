Governance OHM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,829.55 or 0.11267677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $1.35 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001281 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
