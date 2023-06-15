Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Up 2.1 %

GBNH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 1,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.60. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 83.11% and a negative return on equity of 547.22%. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,272 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.