Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.71 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $531,079.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,932.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00295331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00536814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00059727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00414599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

