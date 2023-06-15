GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 160,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSE Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in GSE Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSE Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of GVP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.23. GSE Systems has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.39.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that GSE Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About GSE Systems

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.