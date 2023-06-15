Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,214.02

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,214.02 ($27.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,463 ($30.82). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,452 ($30.68), with a volume of 350,766 shares trading hands.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.28) to GBX 2,295 ($28.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,354.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,215.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,967.80, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 12.34 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,220.34%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

