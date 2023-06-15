Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $21.39 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and approximately $373,116.11 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $21.39 or 0.00084945 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,428 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

