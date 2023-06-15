Head to Head Analysis: Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) versus FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ)

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of FLJ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tricon Residential and FLJ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 3 6 1 2.80 FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tricon Residential currently has a consensus price target of $11.52, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Tricon Residential has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and FLJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential 97.08% 18.10% 5.54% FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tricon Residential and FLJ Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $645.59 million 3.62 $808.94 million $1.52 5.64 FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.62 $115.28 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than FLJ Group.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats FLJ Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We provide high-quality rental housing options for families across the United States and Canada through our technology-enabled operating platform and dedicated on-the-ground operating teams. Our development programs are also delivering thousands of new rental homes and apartments as part of our commitment to help solve the housing supply shortage. At Tricon, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential.

About FLJ Group

(Get Rating)

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.