Head-To-Head Contrast: Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) versus The Competition

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electra Battery Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 88 379 881 49 2.64

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 352.63%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ peers have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -490.17% -23.65% -15.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.87 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $508.74 million -$12.12 million -11.31

Electra Battery Materials’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

