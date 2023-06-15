Head-To-Head Contrast: The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) & Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 12.97% 20.83% 12.25% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and The Berkeley Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $4.30 billion 0.75 $576.06 million $5.49 5.88 The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 18.77

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Tri Pointe Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.4% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tri Pointe Homes and The Berkeley Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 0 3 2 0 2.40 The Berkeley Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats The Berkeley Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.