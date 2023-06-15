Head to Head Survey: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 562.67%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -420.34% -90.64% -39.43% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million 2.17 -$111.07 million ($1.19) -0.34 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

