HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 75,000 Shares

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,749,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $1.51 on Thursday. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.