HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 75,000 Shares

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,749,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62.
- On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.
HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ HTCR opened at $1.51 on Thursday. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HeartCore Enterprises
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
