Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 159,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

