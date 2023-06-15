Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Acquires Shares of 4,877 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 0.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 412,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.