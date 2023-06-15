Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Takes $576,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. S&P Global makes up 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $397.28. The company had a trading volume of 452,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,226. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $397.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.94 and a 200-day moving average of $353.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

