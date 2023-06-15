Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Takes $8.59 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 8.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 1,503,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,256. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

