HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $208,430.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,909.96 or 1.00089244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00425039 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $189,337.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

