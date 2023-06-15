Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

