HitBTC Token (HIT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $516,569.32 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

