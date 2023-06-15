Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $141.45 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 511,878,460 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

