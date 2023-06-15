Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 7,500 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.66. 2,951,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

