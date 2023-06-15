Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 961,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 218,943 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $30.48.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

