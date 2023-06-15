Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,583 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 5.78% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $72,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,516,000.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.