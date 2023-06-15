HSBC Begins Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ GDS opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.68. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

