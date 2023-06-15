Humana (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 395,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,680 shares.The stock last traded at $458.48 and had previously closed at $455.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

