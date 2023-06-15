ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $169.21 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,445,529 coins and its circulating supply is 959,445,971 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,406,487.6506089 with 959,406,529.9859473 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18547373 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,339,752.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.