Ideanomics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,580 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 102% compared to the average volume of 1,773 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ideanomics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ideanomics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 76,204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics Trading Down 0.6 %

IDEX stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,049,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,949,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a negative net margin of 258.28%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.