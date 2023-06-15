IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.
IDW Media Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.54 on Thursday. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.50.
