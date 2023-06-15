IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

IDW Media Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.54 on Thursday. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

About IDW Media

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

