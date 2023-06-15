iExec RLC Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $85.57 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004715 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,092.27 or 1.00069331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.23439898 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,218,861.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

