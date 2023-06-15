IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 149.2% in May

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCC remained flat at $1.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

About IM Cannabis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baader Bank INC grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

