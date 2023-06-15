IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 149.2% in May

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:IMCC remained flat at $1.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
