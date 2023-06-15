Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 12.5%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 108,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 99,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Indiva Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.