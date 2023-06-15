Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Up 5.7%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

