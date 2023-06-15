Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

