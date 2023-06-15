Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. 71,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,231. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

