Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading Down 5.8%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

IVREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

