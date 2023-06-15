Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,926,328.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.90.

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

