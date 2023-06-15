Insider Buying: Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £4,812.50 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Richard John Buick bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,812.50 ($6,021.65).
Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.43. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.38).
