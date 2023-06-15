Insider Buying: Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £4,812.50 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Richard John Buick bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,812.50 ($6,021.65).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.43. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

