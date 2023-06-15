Insider Buying: SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Director Acquires $14,750.00 in Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) Director John Darwin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,683.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Darwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Darwin purchased 15,000 shares of SHF stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

SHF Stock Performance

SHFS opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SHF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SHF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SHF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in SHF by 624.9% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

