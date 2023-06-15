Insider Buying: SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Insider Buys $22,420.00 in Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) insider Donald Emmi acquired 38,000 shares of SHF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $22,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 295,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,461.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Emmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Donald Emmi bought 141,012 shares of SHF stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,584.56.

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of SHFS opened at $0.60 on Thursday. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHFS. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in SHF by 624.9% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,350 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SHF in the third quarter worth $7,009,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SHF in the first quarter worth $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SHF by 341.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SHF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a report on Friday, March 31st.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

