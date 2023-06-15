Insider Buying: Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Acquires 6,820 Shares of Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Tim Mortlock purchased 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($62,550.80).

Tim Mortlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Tim Mortlock purchased 16,114 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £120,049.30 ($150,211.84).

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

Shares of SMS stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 732 ($9.16). The company had a trading volume of 107,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,639. The firm has a market capitalization of £976.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6,745.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Smart Metering Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.51) and a one year high of GBX 968 ($12.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 787.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 806.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.50) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

