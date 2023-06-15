Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires 16,487 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,620,550 shares in the company, valued at $34,119,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Joint by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 26.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 22.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Articles

