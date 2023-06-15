Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CTO Sells 72,631 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 72,631 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $37,041.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,350,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,767.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aterian Price Performance

ATER stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 639,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,547. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aterian by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aterian by 4,201.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aterian

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.