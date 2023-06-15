Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $406,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,001,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,206.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

