Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $406,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,001,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,206.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.