Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 1,563,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,656. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $22,829,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $16,222,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

