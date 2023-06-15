Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $157,560.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $157,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,857,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,374,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BLNK stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $26.95.
BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
