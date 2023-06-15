Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $157,560.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $157,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,857,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,374,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $26.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

About Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 94,338 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

