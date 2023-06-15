Insider Selling: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) COO Sells 1,751 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $18,823.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

