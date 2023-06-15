Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $26,275.20 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $26,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,402,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $20,750.00.

Flux Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 68.63% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FLUX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

