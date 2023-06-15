Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 11,457 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $740,173.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $663,523.76.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 1,453,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -105.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.