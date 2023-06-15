Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GitLab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,564. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

