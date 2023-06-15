Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) COO Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Prothena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.