Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) COO Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $394,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Prothena by 12,020.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,793 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

